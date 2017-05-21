Roasted Tofu, Sweet Potato, Pepper 1-Pan Meal
The 1-Pan, 3-Ingredient, High-Protein Recipe You Can Eat Any Meal of the Day
Looking for an easy high-protein, high-fiber meal that's perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner? All you need for this recipe are basically three ingredients, one pan, and your oven.
For just under 350 calories, this roasted tofu, sweet potato, and bell pepper dish offers 15 grams of protein and 8.4 grams of fiber. It can be made from start-to-finish in about an hour, and since it makes five servings, it's the perfect recipe to make on meal-prep Sunday.
Enjoy a bowl with sliced avocado for a savory breakfast, put it on a salad for lunch, or use it as a filling for burritos for dinner. It includes all the essentials you need for weight loss — protein, complex carbs, healthy fats, and fiber. But who cares?! It tastes amazing!
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR
Ingredients
- 2 blocks super firm tofu (drained and cubed, or use Nasoya cubed)
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 2 bell peppers (1 red, 1 yellow; diced)
- 1 large sweet potato (diced, about 4 1/4 cups)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Place the tofu in a medium-sized bowl. Stir in one tablespoon of oil, the garlic powder, ground ginger, and one-half teaspoon sea salt. Mix well and set aside.
- Place the peppers and sweet potatoes on a pan. Drizzle with the remaining two tablespoons of olive oil and mix to coat. Pour the tofu in a 9x13-inch glass dish or on a cookie sheet and mix everything well.
- Roast for 20 minutes, stir, roast for another 20 minutes, stir, and roast for another 10 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are tender.
- Season with salt and pepper and enjoy!
Information
- Category
- Main Dishes, Tofu
- Yield
- 5 servings
- Cook Time
- 45 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 343