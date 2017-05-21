The 1-Pan, 3-Ingredient, High-Protein Recipe You Can Eat Any Meal of the Day

Looking for an easy high-protein, high-fiber meal that's perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner? All you need for this recipe are basically three ingredients, one pan, and your oven.

For just under 350 calories, this roasted tofu, sweet potato, and bell pepper dish offers 15 grams of protein and 8.4 grams of fiber. It can be made from start-to-finish in about an hour, and since it makes five servings, it's the perfect recipe to make on meal-prep Sunday.

Enjoy a bowl with sliced avocado for a savory breakfast, put it on a salad for lunch, or use it as a filling for burritos for dinner. It includes all the essentials you need for weight loss — protein, complex carbs, healthy fats, and fiber. But who cares?! It tastes amazing!