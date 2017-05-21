 Skip Nav
The 1-Pan, 3-Ingredient, High-Protein Recipe You Can Eat Any Meal of the Day
Skip the Crunches in This Quick Standing Abs Workout
People Swear by This Easy, Unexpected Tea Recipe as an Insomnia Remedy
Creamy Collagen Coffee: The Energizing, Debloating, Weight-Loss Boosting Drink

Roasted Tofu, Sweet Potato, Pepper 1-Pan Meal

The 1-Pan, 3-Ingredient, High-Protein Recipe You Can Eat Any Meal of the Day

Looking for an easy high-protein, high-fiber meal that's perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner? All you need for this recipe are basically three ingredients, one pan, and your oven.

For just under 350 calories, this roasted tofu, sweet potato, and bell pepper dish offers 15 grams of protein and 8.4 grams of fiber. It can be made from start-to-finish in about an hour, and since it makes five servings, it's the perfect recipe to make on meal-prep Sunday.

Enjoy a bowl with sliced avocado for a savory breakfast, put it on a salad for lunch, or use it as a filling for burritos for dinner. It includes all the essentials you need for weight loss — protein, complex carbs, healthy fats, and fiber. But who cares?! It tastes amazing!

Roasted Tofu, Sweet Potato, Pepper 1-Pan Meal

Roasted Tofu, Sweet Potato, Pepper 1-Pan Meal

Roasted Tofu, Sweet Potato, Pepper 1-Pan Meal

Ingredients

  1. 2 blocks super firm tofu (drained and cubed, or use Nasoya cubed)
  2. 3 tablespoons olive oil
  3. 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  4. 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  5. 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  6. 2 bell peppers (1 red, 1 yellow; diced)
  7. 1 large sweet potato (diced, about 4 1/4 cups)
  8. Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Place the tofu in a medium-sized bowl. Stir in one tablespoon of oil, the garlic powder, ground ginger, and one-half teaspoon sea salt. Mix well and set aside.
  3. Place the peppers and sweet potatoes on a pan. Drizzle with the remaining two tablespoons of olive oil and mix to coat. Pour the tofu in a 9x13-inch glass dish or on a cookie sheet and mix everything well.
  4. Roast for 20 minutes, stir, roast for another 20 minutes, stir, and roast for another 10 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are tender.
  5. Season with salt and pepper and enjoy!

Information

Category
Main Dishes, Tofu
Yield
5 servings
Cook Time
45 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
343
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Healthy RecipesHealthy LivingProteinTofu
