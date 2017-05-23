 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
7 Ways to Run Like a Pro
Beginner Fitness Tips
Drop 1 Pound by Next Week With This Plan
Disney
This Is What It's Like to Run a Half Marathon — Through Disneyland
Women's Health
The 1 Change I Made to Cure 10 Years of Feeling Bloated

Tips For Becoming a Better Runner

7 Ways to Run Like a Pro

For some, running is a fun pastime; for others, it's a tiresome necessity. But no matter where you fall on the running spectrum, if you're striving to become better, then here are seven things you can do to become a better runner.

  1. Keep it consistent: If you stop running for a while, then you'll have to build your conditioning back up. So if you want to take your workout to the next level, then make sure you're staying consistent. Sign up for a race and start a training program (like this 5K training schedule) to track your progress; you'll be able to see how much your hard work has paid off.
  2. Learn proper form: It may seem like the simplest way to work out, but running does take skill to make sure you don't leave your body prone to injury. When running, keep your head stacked over your spine, relax the shoulders, and engage your abs. Find out how the rest of your body should be with our running-form checklist.
  3. Dress the part: There's no need to invest in anything fancy, but be sure to spend wisely. The perfect pair of shoes can be the difference between feeling sluggish and being light on your feet, and it can also help prevent injuries. Whether you need a full-support shoe or want in on the minimalist shoe trend, watch our video for tips on how to pick a running shoe.

Related
How Long Should You Wait to Work Out After Eating?

  1. Fuel right: Running on an empty stomach can keep you from having the right amount of energy, but eating too much can lead to cramping. Look for a small snack containing carbs and protein for sustained energy. Timing is everything, however; if you're rushing out the door and haven't eaten anything, then go for something with 15 grams of easily digestible carbs (like a slice of white bread). Read more about the best foods to eat before a workout (and when to eat them) here.
  2. Drink water: Drinking enough water is another way to ensure you'll have a good run. If you don't drink enough water before your run (as well as during), then chances are you'll have to stop before you'd like to because of fatigue or a cramp. Make sure you drink an ounce of water for every 10 pounds of body weight about an hour or two before your workout, and watch for these signs of dehydration during your run.
  3. Have a plan: It's not all about consistency; you should also keep your body challenged. Running outside instead of just on the treadmill, for example, builds your muscle to help increase speed and endurance, as does incorporating high-intensity intervals. And techniques like negative splits will help improve your overall mile time as well. Plan on doing these types of runs for the majority of your workouts if you're trying to increase your mileage or time, but be sure to incorporate easy runs into your weekly plan as well.
  4. Do more than run: Don't limit yourself to improving your pace just while you're on the road. There are many things you can do when you aren't running that can help you, like stretching after every run, strength training regularly, and getting enough sleep. Find out more about what you can do to be a better runner (without running) here.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Join the conversation
Beginner Fitness TipsRunning TipsWorkoutsRunning
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Stylista1 Stylista1 2 years

I have a goal this year to become a "winter runner." You're tip #1 is key!

Ashley15157533 Ashley15157533 3 years
The advice is great - especially the one on form - but the picture is exactly what you DO NOT want to do. Do not strike with your heel (see how she's landing heel to toe). You want to land on the middle of your foot to the ball of your feet, avoiding your heel. Heel strikes can cause many pains including the common shin splints.
myknyk myknyk 4 years
Thank you, great article!
Beginner Fitness Tips
Run Your Fastest Race Ever With These 3 Tips
by Michele Foley
Lightsaber Churros at Disneyland
Food Reviews
by Dominique Astorino
When Not to Get Laser Hair Removal
Beauty Tips
9 Things You Should Absolutely Avoid Before Getting Laser Hair Removal
by Lauren Levinson
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Fry Eggs
by Erin Cullum
Does BBG Work?
Kayla Itsines
by Dominique Astorino
How to Breathe When Running
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You Want to Run Longer, This Is a Must
by Heather Dale
What Is Beauty Sleep?
Beauty News
It's Official: Scientific Studies Say Lack of Beauty Sleep Makes You Unattractive
by Emily Orofino
Swimsuits For Short Legs
Swimwear
This Type of Bikini Bottom Can Make Your Legs Appear Longer
by Marina Liao
Best Running Tips
Beginner Fitness Tips
25 Must-Know Tips For Runners
by Leta Shy
Star-Print Workout Gear
Workout Clothes
The 1 Print You're Going to See Everyone Wearing in Your Workout Classes
by Rebecca Brown
Upcycled Map Tile Coasters
DIY
Give Old Maps New Life as Tile Coasters
by Sarah Lipoff
The Best Backpacks
Shopping
13 Backpacks For When You're Traveling With Way Too Much Stuff
by Rebecca Brown
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds