When it comes to working out, it's important to feel energized, but it's not always as simple as grabbing a snack on your way out the door. Eating too close to exercise is a recipe for discomfort, but heading to the gym hungry isn't ideal either.

To learn how to maximize the potential of a workout, I spoke with nutritionist Heidi Skolnik, MS, CDN, FACSM, and author of Nutrient Timing for Peak Performance ($20) to find out what to eat and when before heading to the gym.