 Skip Nav
Class Fitsugar
Killer 30-Minute Cardio-Boxing and Core Workout
Healthy Eating Tips
Here's What — and When — to Eat Before Working Out
Funny Fitness
10 Things to Never Say to a Healthy Eater

Tofu and Farro Stir-Fry

Maple-Cumin Tofu With Farro Is Packed With 18 Grams of Protein

Pop into my house for dinner any night of the week, and chances are you're going to sit down to this simple, satisfying, and delicious home-cooked meal. If you've never cooked with tofu and have never even heard of farro, do not be scared! Tofu isn't weird or slimy, as long as you know how to cook it, and once you do, you're going to love tofu! I'm confident this recipe, my dear friends (vegetarians and meat-eaters alike), will be the gateway meal to your tofu obsession. This stir-fry is so easy to whip up — it's fail-proof — and only takes about 40 minutes. Rich in savory flavor and comforting textures, it'll soon become a staple in your weekly meal plan too.

Related
The 3-Ingredient Vegan Caramel You'll Want to Spread on Everything

I used to serve this over a bed of quinoa, but lately farro is my favorite since it's chewier and softer than quinoa, it's lower in calories, and it offers more filling fiber and the same amount of protein. This vegan meal offers 18.3 grams of protein and 11.4 grams of fiber and is only 381 calories. If you're only cooking for one or two, this meal makes perfect lunchtime leftovers.

Maple-Cumin Tofu With Farro

Maple-Cumin Tofu With Farro

Tofu and Farro Stir-Fry

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup farro
  2. 3 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  3. 1 can black beans, rinsed
  4. 1 tablespoon olive oil
  5. 1 8-ounce block of super extra firm tofu, cubed
  6. 2 tablespoons tamari (or soy sauce)
  7. 1/4 teaspoon fresh minced ginger (or ground ginger)
  8. 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  9. 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  10. 1 medium-sized carrot
  11. 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  12. 1 red bell pepper, sliced
  13. 1 small crown of broccoli, cut into florets (about 2 cups)

Directions

  1. Add the farro and veggie broth to a covered pot. Cook on high until boiling, reduce to simmer, and cook for another 30 minutes or until the farro is tender. Stir in the black beans.
  2. While the farro is cooking, place a large sauté pan on medium heat. Add the olive oil, and allow it to heat up for a minute or so. Add the tofu and drizzle with the tamari, and sprinkle with ginger, garlic powder, and cumin. Use a spatula to stir it all up.
  3. Allow the tofu to cook, stirring every couple minutes.
  4. While the tofu is cooking, peel the carrots with a grater. Then continue grating each carrot, creating long strips (they're much more fun to eat than chopped carrots).
  5. After the tofu has cooked for 15 minutes, stir in the maple syrup. Then add the carrots and bell peppers, and cook for 5 minutes.
  6. Stir in the broccoli, and cook for another 10 minutes or until the broccoli looks vibrantly green and is slightly tender.
  7. Spoon out 1/4 of the farro-bean mixture into a bowl. Top with 1/4 of the tofu-veggie mixture, and enjoy immediately.

    8. Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Main Dishes, Tofu
Yield
4 servings
Cook Time
40 min

Nutrition

Calories per serving
381
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesHealthy LivingVeganVegetarianTofu
Healthy Recipes
Here's the Protein-Packed Paleo Appetizer You've Been Dreaming Of
by Lizzie Fuhr
Carrot and Cabbage Detox Salad
Healthy Recipes
Detox Your Weekend Away With a Raw Veggie Salad
by Lizzie Fuhr
Vegan RXBAR Recipe
RXBAR
Vegans — If You've Always Wanted to Try RXBARs, Make This 5-Ingredient Recipe
by Jenny Sugar
What to Eat For Stress and Anxiety
Healthy Eating Tips
7 Foods That Will Help You Feel More Calm, Less Stressed
by Dominique Astorino
Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese
Healthy Recipes
This Low-Carb Mac and Cheese Will Knock Your Socks Off
by Lizzie Fuhr
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds