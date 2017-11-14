Tofu and Farro Stir-Fry
Maple-Cumin Tofu With Farro Is Packed With 18 Grams of Protein
Pop into my house for dinner any night of the week, and chances are you're going to sit down to this simple, satisfying, and delicious home-cooked meal. If you've never cooked with tofu and have never even heard of farro, do not be scared! Tofu isn't weird or slimy, as long as you know how to cook it, and once you do, you're going to love tofu! I'm confident this recipe, my dear friends (vegetarians and meat-eaters alike), will be the gateway meal to your tofu obsession. This stir-fry is so easy to whip up — it's fail-proof — and only takes about 40 minutes. Rich in savory flavor and comforting textures, it'll soon become a staple in your weekly meal plan too.
I used to serve this over a bed of quinoa, but lately farro is my favorite since it's chewier and softer than quinoa, it's lower in calories, and it offers more filling fiber and the same amount of protein. This vegan meal offers 18.3 grams of protein and 11.4 grams of fiber and is only 381 calories. If you're only cooking for one or two, this meal makes perfect lunchtime leftovers.
Maple-Cumin Tofu With Farro
Ingredients
- 1 cup farro
- 3 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
- 1 can black beans, rinsed
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 8-ounce block of super extra firm tofu, cubed
- 2 tablespoons tamari (or soy sauce)
- 1/4 teaspoon fresh minced ginger (or ground ginger)
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1 medium-sized carrot
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 small crown of broccoli, cut into florets (about 2 cups)
Directions
- Add the farro and veggie broth to a covered pot. Cook on high until boiling, reduce to simmer, and cook for another 30 minutes or until the farro is tender. Stir in the black beans.
- While the farro is cooking, place a large sauté pan on medium heat. Add the olive oil, and allow it to heat up for a minute or so. Add the tofu and drizzle with the tamari, and sprinkle with ginger, garlic powder, and cumin. Use a spatula to stir it all up.
- Allow the tofu to cook, stirring every couple minutes.
- While the tofu is cooking, peel the carrots with a grater. Then continue grating each carrot, creating long strips (they're much more fun to eat than chopped carrots).
- After the tofu has cooked for 15 minutes, stir in the maple syrup. Then add the carrots and bell peppers, and cook for 5 minutes.
- Stir in the broccoli, and cook for another 10 minutes or until the broccoli looks vibrantly green and is slightly tender.
- Spoon out 1/4 of the farro-bean mixture into a bowl. Top with 1/4 of the tofu-veggie mixture, and enjoy immediately.
