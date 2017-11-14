Maple-Cumin Tofu With Farro Is Packed With 18 Grams of Protein

Pop into my house for dinner any night of the week, and chances are you're going to sit down to this simple, satisfying, and delicious home-cooked meal. If you've never cooked with tofu and have never even heard of farro, do not be scared! Tofu isn't weird or slimy, as long as you know how to cook it, and once you do, you're going to love tofu! I'm confident this recipe, my dear friends (vegetarians and meat-eaters alike), will be the gateway meal to your tofu obsession. This stir-fry is so easy to whip up — it's fail-proof — and only takes about 40 minutes. Rich in savory flavor and comforting textures, it'll soon become a staple in your weekly meal plan too.

I used to serve this over a bed of quinoa, but lately farro is my favorite since it's chewier and softer than quinoa, it's lower in calories, and it offers more filling fiber and the same amount of protein. This vegan meal offers 18.3 grams of protein and 11.4 grams of fiber and is only 381 calories. If you're only cooking for one or two, this meal makes perfect lunchtime leftovers.