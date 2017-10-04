How to Make Clean (aka Guilt-Free) Candy Corn

Just one look at the list of ingredients in conventional candy corn is enough to make you shriek. Who knew there were so many different words for sugar? But we'll admit that those cute kernels, with an enticing trio of colors and honey-sweet flavor, can be difficult to completely abstain from during the Halloween season. That's why we aimed to develop a clean candy corn — made with pronounceable whole ingredients.

These little bites, a combo of soy milk powder, cashew butter, and brown rice syrup, are perfect to pop before or just after a tough workout. In case you're wondering, the yellow and orange sections are dyed with turmeric, a natural anti-inflammatory. Hello, recovery!

The candy corn "dough" has a taffy-like consistency, so all the ropes stick together. A quick trip to the freezer sets the layers up so that they can be cut into candy corn triangles.

Flavor-wise, these aren't going to be nearly as sweet as run-of-the-mill candy corn, although you could experiment and adjust with powdered stevia (I haven't tried it myself). This version reminds me of marzipan — only instead of almond, these morsels offer a hint of vanilla and nuttiness from the cashews. Happy Hallovegan!

Vegan Candy Corn Bites From Anna Monette Roberts, POPSUGAR Fitness Notes Wearing powder-free gloves will make this recipe easier and less messy. Ingredients 1/4 cup soy milk powder, like Now Foods Organic, plus more for rolling 3 tablespoons cashew butter 3 tablespoons brown rice syrup 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Pinch of finely ground sea salt 1 1/4 teaspoons ground turmeric, divided Directions Lay out parchment or wax paper over a half-sheet pan or cookie sheet. Sprinkle lightly with soy milk powder. In a large bowl, mix together soy milk powder, cashew butter, brown rice syrup, vanilla, and salt. Knead until a Play-Doh-like consistency forms. Divide dough into three parts. Carefully stretch and pull the first part into a long rope shape, about 1 foot long and 1/2 inch wide. Place on the lined cookie sheet. Working in the a bowl, knead 1/4 teaspoon turmeric into the second part of dough. Once it's dyed yellow, repeat the process of stretching and pulling it into a long rope shape, about 1 foot long and 1/2 inch wide. Place on the lined cookie sheet, about 1 1/2 inches away from the white section. Working in a bowl, knead 1 teaspoon turmeric into the third part of dough. Once it's dyed orange, repeat the process of stretching and pulling it into a long rope shape, about 1 foot long and 1/2 inch wide. Place on the lined cookie sheet, between the white and yellow sections. Carefully squeeze and press the three dough ropes together. Flatten with the palm of your hand to create one even, thick rope. Transfer to the freezer for 15 minutes. Remove from the freezer, and using a sharp knife, cut into 32 even triangle shapes. Although candy corns can be eaten at room temperature, it's best to transfer to an airtight container, each layer separated with parchment paper, and store in the freezer. Before eating, let them thaw slightly. Nutritional information for one candy corn

Source: Calorie Count Information Category Snacks Yield 32 candy corn pieces Cook Time 45 minutes