Debloat and Detox With This Turmeric-Spiced Mushroom Pilaf

Count turmeric as one spice that should be in every healthy kitchen cupboard. Sprinkling a little bit of the yellow powder may possibly help everything from aches and pains to digestive discomfort. Studies have even shown that turmeric improves liver function by increasing its capability of flushing out toxins, and the spice has been celebrated for its potent antioxidant and cancer-preventing properties.

This turmeric-spiced mushroom pilaf is made from a generous dose of turmeric to a brown rice and mushroom mixture. The result is a mildly spicy, satisfying one-pot meal that helps you feel your best.

Turmeric-Spiced Mushroom Pilaf

Ingredients

  1. 1/2 tablespoon pine nuts
  2. 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  3. 1 red onion, thinly sliced
  4. 1 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
  5. 9 ounces brown mushrooms, sliced
  6. 1/2 cup brown rice, rinsed
  7. 1 teaspoon raisins
  8. 1 1/4 cups organic vegetable stock
  9. Juice from 1/2 lemon
  10. 1 handful cilantro, chopped
  11. Salt
  12. Pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Toast the pine nuts in a dry frying pan, remove from heat, and set aside.
  3. Heat the olive oil in an ovenproof casserole, add the onion and turmeric, and fry for 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms, and fry for a further 2 minutes. Add the rice, raisins, and stock, and stir.
  4. Place in the oven. Cook for 45-55 minutes, checking if you need to add a little more water halfway through, until the rice is tender.
  5. Stir in the toasted pine nuts, lemon juice, cilantro, and a little salt and pepper to taste before serving.

Makes two servings.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Main Dishes
