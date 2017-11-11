Debloat and Detox With This Turmeric-Spiced Mushroom Pilaf

Count turmeric as one spice that should be in every healthy kitchen cupboard. Sprinkling a little bit of the yellow powder may possibly help everything from aches and pains to digestive discomfort. Studies have even shown that turmeric improves liver function by increasing its capability of flushing out toxins, and the spice has been celebrated for its potent antioxidant and cancer-preventing properties.

This turmeric-spiced mushroom pilaf is made from a generous dose of turmeric to a brown rice and mushroom mixture. The result is a mildly spicy, satisfying one-pot meal that helps you feel your best.



