 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
This Is Exactly What Happens If You Miss a Workout . . . or 2 or 3 or 12
Personal Essay
4 Surprising Changes I Experienced When I Gave Up Coffee For a Week
Weight Loss
3 Mistakes Not to Make at the Start of a Diet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
16 Easy Ways to Maintain a Healthy Weight

There's nothing worse than being stuck in a never-ending loop of gaining weight, losing weight, and gaining it back again, only to try losing it once more. Let's stop the yo-yo madness and help you stay at the healthy weight you want to retain. No more starvation. No more endless cardio. No more epic cheat weekends. Just you being your best self and staying healthy and balanced every day.

These tips will make it easy for you to know exactly how to maintain a healthy weight. From diet to nutrition to the people you surround yourself with, you'll be right on track!

Related
A Celebrity Trainer's Weight-Loss Rule: 3 Miles or 30 Minutes
Find Your Support System
Eat Intuitively
Get a Minimum of 7 Hours Sleep!
Check Your Progress, but Don’t Obsess
Measure Your Meals
Eat Consciously
Focus on Fiber
Eat Healthy, Consistent Meals
Indulge With Permission
Hello Hydration
Get Your Cardio In
Pick Up the Weights
Get Moving, Get Going!
Rise and Shine For Breakfast
Be Tech Savvy
Track Your Progress
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy Eating TipsDiet TipsWeight Loss
Healthy Eating Tips
Potatoes Are Not the Enemy; Here Are 9 Healthy Ways to Eat Them
by Dominique Astorino
Is It Bad to Drink Coffee on an Empty Stomach?
Healthy Eating Tips
Is It Bad to Drink Coffee on an Empty Stomach? The Short Answer Is Yes
by Jenny Sugar
Meal Prep Products
Holiday Fitness
13 Must-Have Gifts For the Meal Prep Obsessed (You Know Who You Are!)
by Jenny Sugar
Califia Farms Almondmilk Holiday Nog
Holiday Fitness
Califia's Almondmilk Holiday Nog Is the Closest Thing to the Real Deal We've Tried
by Dominique Astorino
Healthiest Items to Order at Panera
Healthy Eating Tips
Panera Has Some of the Healthiest Fast Food and You Should Probably Be Eating It
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds