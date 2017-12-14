You'll Have the Best Run Ever by Avoiding These Foods

Whether you're tackling your first 5K or training for a marathon, it's important to fuel your body in order to kick some butt during your sweat session. While exercising on an empty stomach isn't the best idea, fueling up the wrong way before a run can cause stomach cramps, dizziness, and headaches. Check out the chart below to learn some good choices for noshing before lacing up those sneaks.

2 Hours Before

What to eat: 300- to 400-calorie meal containing carbs, protein, and healthy fats:

Quinoa and chickpea wrap

Whole wheat pasta with cheese and veggies

Oatmeal with fruit and nuts

Farro-and-tofu stir-fry

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Greek yogurt with fruit, nuts, and granola

Wrap filled with grilled fish, avocado, and mango

Fruit, yogurt, and greens smoothie (or this vegan protein smoothie that tastes like a vanilla milkshake!)

Veggie omelet with toast

What to avoid: Fibrous veggies and high-fat foods that are hard to digest:

Broccoli, onions, and a large serving of beans

Cream-based soups, burgers, fries, and ice cream

1 Hour Before

What to eat: 150-calorie snack containing easily digestible carbs and a little protein:

Whole wheat toast with nut butter

Banana and a small handful of cashews

Whole grain crackers and hummus

Small bowl of cereal

Half a fruit-and-nut bar

Cheese stick and carrots

What to avoid: Large meals and foods that are difficult to digest:

Spicy foods

Pears, apples, and melons

15 to 30 Minutes Before

What to eat: Small serving of easily digestible carbs:

Half a banana

Applesauce

A few saltine crackers

Raisins

What to avoid: Large serving of protein and carbs or high-saturated fat and high-fiber foods:

Pasta

Bagel and cream cheese

Fried foods

Granola or energy bar (high in calories and fiber)

Hydrating is also essential, so drink about 15 to 20 ounces of water one to two hours before working out. Sip another eight ounces 15 minutes before.