What to Eat Before a Run
You'll Have the Best Run Ever by Avoiding These Foods
Whether you're tackling your first 5K or training for a marathon, it's important to fuel your body in order to kick some butt during your sweat session. While exercising on an empty stomach isn't the best idea, fueling up the wrong way before a run can cause stomach cramps, dizziness, and headaches. Check out the chart below to learn some good choices for noshing before lacing up those sneaks.
2 Hours Before
What to eat: 300- to 400-calorie meal containing carbs, protein, and healthy fats:
- Quinoa and chickpea wrap
- Whole wheat pasta with cheese and veggies
- Oatmeal with fruit and nuts
- Farro-and-tofu stir-fry
- Peanut butter and jelly sandwich
- Greek yogurt with fruit, nuts, and granola
- Wrap filled with grilled fish, avocado, and mango
- Fruit, yogurt, and greens smoothie (or this vegan protein smoothie that tastes like a vanilla milkshake!)
- Veggie omelet with toast
What to avoid: Fibrous veggies and high-fat foods that are hard to digest:
- Broccoli, onions, and a large serving of beans
- Cream-based soups, burgers, fries, and ice cream
1 Hour Before
What to eat: 150-calorie snack containing easily digestible carbs and a little protein:
- Whole wheat toast with nut butter
- Banana and a small handful of cashews
- Whole grain crackers and hummus
- Small bowl of cereal
- Half a fruit-and-nut bar
- Cheese stick and carrots
What to avoid: Large meals and foods that are difficult to digest:
- Spicy foods
- Pears, apples, and melons
15 to 30 Minutes Before
What to eat: Small serving of easily digestible carbs:
- Half a banana
- Applesauce
- A few saltine crackers
- Raisins
What to avoid: Large serving of protein and carbs or high-saturated fat and high-fiber foods:
- Pasta
- Bagel and cream cheese
- Fried foods
- Granola or energy bar (high in calories and fiber)
Hydrating is also essential, so drink about 15 to 20 ounces of water one to two hours before working out. Sip another eight ounces 15 minutes before.