 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
Dinner
Nutritionists Recommend the Perfect Dinner Equation For Weight Loss
Calorie Breakdowns
How Many Calories Do You Really Burn in a Cycling Class? We Know You're Wondering

What to Eat Before a Run

You'll Have the Best Run Ever by Avoiding These Foods

Whether you're tackling your first 5K or training for a marathon, it's important to fuel your body in order to kick some butt during your sweat session. While exercising on an empty stomach isn't the best idea, fueling up the wrong way before a run can cause stomach cramps, dizziness, and headaches. Check out the chart below to learn some good choices for noshing before lacing up those sneaks.

2 Hours Before

What to eat: 300- to 400-calorie meal containing carbs, protein, and healthy fats:

What to avoid: Fibrous veggies and high-fat foods that are hard to digest:

  • Broccoli, onions, and a large serving of beans
  • Cream-based soups, burgers, fries, and ice cream
Related
After Running For 15 Years, I Made This Change and Finally Lost Weight

1 Hour Before

What to eat: 150-calorie snack containing easily digestible carbs and a little protein:

  • Whole wheat toast with nut butter
  • Banana and a small handful of cashews
  • Whole grain crackers and hummus
  • Small bowl of cereal
  • Half a fruit-and-nut bar
  • Cheese stick and carrots

What to avoid: Large meals and foods that are difficult to digest:

  • Spicy foods
  • Pears, apples, and melons
Related
How to Run More Than a Mile Without Feeling Like You're Dying

15 to 30 Minutes Before

What to eat: Small serving of easily digestible carbs:

  • Half a banana
  • Applesauce
  • A few saltine crackers
  • Raisins

What to avoid: Large serving of protein and carbs or high-saturated fat and high-fiber foods:

  • Pasta
  • Bagel and cream cheese
  • Fried foods
  • Granola or energy bar (high in calories and fiber)

Hydrating is also essential, so drink about 15 to 20 ounces of water one to two hours before working out. Sip another eight ounces 15 minutes before.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Beginner Fitness TipsHealthy Eating TipsWorkoutsHealthy LivingRunning
Beginner Fitness Tips
11 Steps to Help You Crush Your Handstand Goal
by Jenny Sugar
What Is HIIT?
Beginner Fitness Tips
What Is HIIT?
by Susi May
Gluten and Digestive Issues
Healthy Eating Tips
What Happened When I Went Gluten-Free For 10 Years
by Jenny Sugar
Personal Essay on Parents as Runners
Running
My Fit Parents Are What Motivate Me to Keep Running — and the Arbitrary Distance of 8 Miles
by Laurel Elis
The Best Ways to Stick to an Exercise Routine
Holiday Fitness
The Top 5 Ways to Stick to Your New Year's Resolution, According to a Trainer
by Michael De Medeiros
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds