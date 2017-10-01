ATK Claims Its "Reverse-Creaming Method" Yields the Perfect Cookie

Notes

Making holiday cookies — the rolled, cutout, and glazed butter-cookie variety — is everyone's favorite Fall baking activity. Unfortunately, these cookies either look good but taste like cardboard or have buttery, rich flavor but lack visual appeal. We wanted a simple recipe that would produce cookies sturdy enough to decorate yet tender enough to be worth eating. Superfine sugar helped to achieve a delicate texture, and using the reverse-creaming method — beating the butter into the flour-sugar mixture — prevented the formation of air pockets and produced flat cookies that were easy to decorate. Looking to make our dough a bit more workable without adding more butter — at 16 tablespoons, we'd maxed out — we landed on the addition of a little cream cheese, which made the dough easy to roll but not too soft. Baking the butter cookies one sheet at a time ensured that they baked evenly. Do not reroll the scraps more than once; it will cause the cookies to be tough. This recipe can easily be doubled. You can decorate the cooled cookies with Easy All-Purpose Glaze for a sweet, festive touch.