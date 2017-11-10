This Breakfast Ornament Is Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Christmas Over Easy

This may be one of the most difficult questions you've been asked in your life, but when you wake up on Christmas morning, are you more excited by the smell of crispy bacon and a plateful of eggs or about the presents sitting under the tree? If that seems like an impossible decision, because breakfast is life, we've found the perfect ornament for you. This glass-blown bacon and eggs ornament ($13) is hand-painted, covered in glitter, and ready to brighten up Christmas.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not cover it in glitter and give it the respect it deserves front and center on the Christmas tree? We'll be decorating our trees with this bad boy and some of the other incredibly important things in life like pickles, Champagne, grilled cheese, and maybe a traditional ornament with a photo of the family. Maybe. The only possible downside is that the ornament doesn't diffuse fresh breakfast scents when someone walks by. Regardless, we'll be ordering a dozen. Merry Christmas, foodies!