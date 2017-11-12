 Skip Nav

Pickle Ornament

This $6 Pickle Ornament Has Gotten Rave Reviews, So It Must Be a Pretty Big "Dill"

Something about finding the ornament that just speaks to you feels like a huge accomplishment. And if you happen to be a serious pickle-lover — like, the kind of person who would undoubtedly try pickle soda — you might have thought the perfect ornament didn't exist. But, my friend, allow me to introduce you to this glass-blown pickle ornament ($6) available on Amazon. This isn't just any pickle ornament, either. It's "hand crafted in age-old tradition using techniques that originated in the 1800s," and as for how it's made, "Molten glass is mouth-blown into finely carved molds made exclusively for Old World Christmas," according to the product's description. Who knew a pickle ornament could be so . . . fancy?

Plus, this particular ornament has gotten rave reviews — seriously. The ornament has a 4.5-star rating out of more than 100 reviews on Amazon, with comments such as, "It is great quality and arrived safely in a very nice Christmas box," and, "This pickle was smaller than I expected, but it's very high quality. It's the first ornament I bought after moving into my new home, and I think I'll treasure it forever." So if you've found yourself in a pickle by not being able to find the perfect cucumber-shaped ornament, it looks like your search is over!

