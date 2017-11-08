You'd Be 100% Right in Thinking This Grilled Cheese Sandwich Ornament Is Cheesy

Some people decorate their tree with glittery baubles and chic ornaments, others prefer to do it with a little more flair. If you find yourself in the latter category, then you're in for a treat. From Old World Christmas comes this glorious Old World Christmas Grilled Cheese Sandwich Ornament ($9).

Not only does the glass-blown ornament honor a widely adored sandwich, but it also looks pretty damn fancy! The metallic material and glittery finish definitely elevate the foodie-approved ornament. Who knows? It might even blend in quite nicely with all your other ornaments. Even better, it's not terribly expensive at $9.

This holiday season is already shaping up to be pretty creative and adventurous when it comes to decor options. A UK-based distillery is selling boozy alcohol-filled ornaments, Urban Outfitters has adorable wine glass ornaments, and Old World Christmas continues to change the game with a glorious pickle ornament. We can't be the only ones planning a food- and alcohol-themed Christmas tree this year, right?