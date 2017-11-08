 Skip Nav

Grilled Cheese Christmas Ornament

You'd Be 100% Right in Thinking This Grilled Cheese Sandwich Ornament Is Cheesy

Some people decorate their tree with glittery baubles and chic ornaments, others prefer to do it with a little more flair. If you find yourself in the latter category, then you're in for a treat. From Old World Christmas comes this glorious Old World Christmas Grilled Cheese Sandwich Ornament ($9).

Not only does the glass-blown ornament honor a widely adored sandwich, but it also looks pretty damn fancy! The metallic material and glittery finish definitely elevate the foodie-approved ornament. Who knows? It might even blend in quite nicely with all your other ornaments. Even better, it's not terribly expensive at $9.

Cover Your Tree in Champagne Ornaments, Because That's What the Holidays Are All About

This holiday season is already shaping up to be pretty creative and adventurous when it comes to decor options. A UK-based distillery is selling boozy alcohol-filled ornaments, Urban Outfitters has adorable wine glass ornaments, and Old World Christmas continues to change the game with a glorious pickle ornament. We can't be the only ones planning a food- and alcohol-themed Christmas tree this year, right?

