A Bacon-Wrapped Upgrade to an American Cookout Classic

Can I tell you a secret? I simply don't care for baseball. Most of the year this is a nonissue, but I live in San Francisco, where Summer means baseball. While I may not understand the hoopla over the actual sport at hand (sorry), I can get behind one important aspect of the experience: ballpark food.

Pungent garlic fries, snappy hot dogs, and nachos loaded with bright-orange cheese lure me in without fail, and for as long as the indulgent bites keep coming, I feel a part of this quintessential American experience. Now I get that bacon-wrapped hot dogs aren't exactly traditional ballpark fare, but in the spirit of the Giants, it only seems appropriate to serve up a riff on a hometown favorite: the Mission hot dog. These bacon-wrapped beauts are standard late-night fare hereabouts, and while one could enjoy these sober, come next game day party, I'll be sticking to tradition and double-fisting with a beer in one hand and this juicy treat in the other. Just don't tell anyone that my attention will be elsewhere than the game at hand . . .

Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs From POPSUGAR Food Notes If you have the time (and the inclination), swap out caramelized onions for the fajita-style charred onions. Ingredients 2 hot dogs 2-4 slices of bacon 1 tablespoon neutral oil (such as canola or grapeseed) 1/2 large yellow onion, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices (about 1 cup) Kosher salt, to taste 2 hot dog buns Mustard, ketchup, and/or mayonnaise to taste Directions Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Wrap each hot dog in bacon, pinning the ends of each strip to the hot dog with a toothpick. Depending on the size of your hot dog and thickness of the bacon, you may find that you need more than one strip of bacon to cover it in its entirety. Place the larded hot dogs in an oven-safe skillet and bake for about 15 minutes, or until the side of the hot dog in contact with the pan has crisped up slightly. Flip the hot dogs onto their other side, and cook for 10-15 minutes longer, or until the bacon is crisp all over. While the hot dogs crisp on their second side, heat up a second large skillet (preferably cast iron) over medium-high heat. Add the oil and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Add the sliced onion, and season with about 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5-7 minutes, or until the onions have slumped, and browned significantly (a little char is good). Taste, and adjust for seasoning. Set aside, and tent with foil to keep warm. Remove the bacon-wrapped hot dogs to a plate, take out the toothpicks, and tent with foil. Toast up the hot dog buns in the residual bacon fat, until light-golden brown. Serve the hot dogs in the toasted bun, topping with charred onions, and drizzled with the condiments of your choice. Information Category Main Dishes, Sandwiches Yield Serves 2