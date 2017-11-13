Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes Are the Ultimate Thanksgiving Hack

As integral to a traditional Thanksgiving feast as the turkey, mashed potatoes don't often get a radical update. Frankly, I didn't really think they needed one, until I tried this brilliant recipe from Ina Garten's Make It Ahead: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook. I trust Ina's recipes implicitly — one of her other titles, Barefoot Contessa Foolproof: Recipes You Can Trust, absolutely earned its moniker — but still, I was surprised by just how clever this make-ahead version of the classic mash is.

Traditional recipes can be made ahead of time and reheated without too much harm, but they're never quite as good as a freshly mashed batch. So year after year, I cooked them in the hectic last hour of Thanksgiving dinner prep. But, thanks to this hack, it doesn't have to be that way.

In this recipe, cooked mashed potatoes are transferred to a casserole dish, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and baked until golden, creating a cheesy potato masterpiece. If you're the make-it-ahead sort of cook (and really, everyone should be on Thanksgiving), the prepped (but not baked) mashed potatoes can be refrigerated for up to three days. On Thanksgiving, simply pop them in the oven as the turkey rests.