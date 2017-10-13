 Skip Nav
The Best New Whole Foods Snacks of the Year, So Far

Keeping up with the best new snacks of the year is no easy feat, but we're always up for a challenge involving snacking. Once you throw Whole Foods into the mix, we're talking about a seriously tasty list of products to check off your grocery list. We're making our way through every new Whole Foods 365 — the budget-friendly store brand — snack the company releases in 2017 and bringing you only the best so that you know what to pick up as you're browsing the aisles of the store the next time you shop. Spoiler alert: plenty of new chips are in your future!

Whole Foods 365 Black Sesame Rice Crackers
Whole Foods 365 Organic Toasted Coconut Chips in Sweet & Salty
Whole Foods 365 Organic Coconut Chips in Sweet Curry Spice
Whole Foods 365 Organic Microwave Popcorn in Sweet & Salty
Whole Foods 365 Peanut Butter Pretzel Nuggets
Whole Foods 365 Everything Rice Crackers
Whole Foods 365 Nacho Tortilla Chips
Whole Foods 365 Organic Pea Crisps
Whole Foods 365 Caramel Coated Sorghum and Nut Clusters
Whole Foods 365 Ranch Tortilla Chips
Whole Foods 365 PB&J Bites
Whole Foods 365 All Dressed Potato Chips
Whole Foods 365 Organic Super Seed Rolled Tortilla Chips
