The Only Buttermilk Pancake Recipe You'll Ever Need
The 1 Homemade Condiment You Should (and Can) Make Immediately
Summer Calls For No-Bake Desserts
100 Appetizers Perfect For Any Occasion

Buttermilk Pancake Recipe

The Only Buttermilk Pancake Recipe You'll Ever Need

While many resort to pancake mix when making a special weekend breakfast, homemade pancakes are a must. Here's the little-known secret: the batter takes just as long to make as a boxed mix, and the result is infinitely better. If the attractive appearance of these golden, crisp cakes isn't enough to push you toward the skillet for a sneak taste, surely the buttery scent and familiar buttermilk tang will send you over the edge.

As long as you follow the recipe and keep an eye on the heat, you'll produce something that looks like pancakes. If your flipping skills are a bit messy, don't worry! You'll get better with practice. The key is to visualize a clean landing and to have confidence that you can flip those pancakes like a brunch master. When in doubt, refer to our essential tips for making pancakes so you can whip up an impressive stack to serve to your friends and family.

Once all of the pancakes are made, stack them high and serve them with a slab of butter and authentic maple syrup. One bite of these pancakes, and you'll be a convert for life.


Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancake Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 2 cups all-purpose flour
  2. 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  3. 1 teaspoon baking powder
  4. 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  5. 1/4 teaspoon salt
  6. 2 eggs
  7. 2 cups buttermilk
  8. 1/2 cup salted butter, melted and cooled slightly
  9. Clarified butter or high-heat vegetable oil, for cooking

Directions

  1. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk eggs. Whisk in buttermilk and melted butter. Stir flour mixture into buttermilk mixture until just combined (lumps are OK).
  3. Heat the oven to 200°F and place an oven-safe plate or baking dish inside. Heat a large, nonstick skillet on the stove top over medium heat. Melt 1/4 teaspoon of butter on skillet. Dollop 1/2 cup batter onto skillet; depending on the size of the skillet, it may fit 2-3 pancakes. Cook pancakes until bubbles rise to the surface and pop, about 2 minutes. Carefully flip pancakes and cook another 2 minutes.
  4. Transfer cooked pancakes to plate in the oven. Cover with foil. Repeat with more butter and remaining batter, until all pancakes are cooked.

Category
Breakfast/Brunch, Pancakes/Waffles
Yield
Makes 12 pancakes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Latest Food
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds