Game-Changing Yellow Cake Mix Cookies

Ever since I made cake batter ice cream, I'm on a kick for everything yellow cake mix flavored, which is what inspired these soft, doughy cookies.

Simply pick up your favorite box of yellow cake mix (or heck, try out any flavor of your liking), and get to work. Ha, well, it's hardly work. Instead of using vegetable oil, water, and eggs as noted on the box, the cookie recipe calls for whipping butter and some egg yolks — lots and lots of egg yolks, since yellow cake receives its name from all the sunny yolks used in the batter, after all.

An ice cream scooper will help give the cookies uniform shape and size. Space them out, because these cookies do spread out quite a bit.

Chewy and full of nostalgic vanilla yellow cake mix flavor, these cookies won't stand a chance at your next gathering. They are sweet enough without any additional icing adornment, but if you have a pint of cake batter ice cream hanging out in the freezer, then you absolutely should make an ice cream sandwich.

Yellow Cake Batter Cookies

Ingredients

  1. 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
  2. 4 egg yolks
  3. 1 egg
  4. 1 (15 1/4-ounce) box yellow cake mix, like Betty Crocker
  5. 1/4 cup sprinkles

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 325ºF. Line 2 cookie sheets with Silpats or pieces of parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl using a hand or stand mixer, beat butter on medium-high until soft and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg yolks and egg, and beat until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Add cake mix in three increments over low speed. Fold in sprinkles.
  3. Use an ice cream scooper to drop rounded spoonfuls of dough onto cookie sheets, leaving sufficient space between each cookie.
  4. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes, turning sheets halfway through cook time, until edges start to turn golden brown. Remove from oven, and let sit on a hot baking sheet for 2 more minutes. Transfer cookies to wire racks to cool completely.

Information

Category
Desserts, Cookies
Cuisine
North American
Yield
10 large cookies
Cook Time
30 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
annamonette annamonette 2 years

Absolutely!! However, the food coloring may bleed into the cookies a little bit. If that doesn't bother you, go for it!
