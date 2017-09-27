 Skip Nav
DIY Mini Cinnamon Roll Cereal to Fuel Your Nostalgia

We're calling it: there's no cuter breakfast around than this mini cinnamon roll cereal. Each bowl is brimming with sweet and crunchy cinnamon goodness, and who can resist itty-bitty versions of your favorite breakfast pastry? Move over, Fruity Pebbles, there's a new cereal in town.

For more cinnamon roll recipes, check out our supersize cinnamon roll and Oreo cinnamon rolls.

Ingredients

  1. 1 can Pillsbury crescent dough sheet
  2. 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  3. 1/4 cup cinnamon
  4. Flour for dusting
  5. 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  6. Milk

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375ºF, and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper.
  2. In a small bowl, mix together cinnamon and sugar.
  3. Open can of crescent dough, and cut off approximately 1 tablespoon of dough. Roll it into a ball the size of a walnut, and set aside. Repeat with remaining dough.
  4. Lightly dust your work surface with flour, and roll the dough out into 4-inch disks. Brush the top of each disk with melted butter, then sprinkle approximately 1 teaspoon of cinnamon sugar on top of the dough evenly. Carefully roll the dough into a log, pressing down slightly to seal.
  5. Use a sharp knife to slice into small rounds. If the tiny rolls are slightly misshaped, gently press them back into a round. Lay the disks on the baking sheet a 1/4-inch apart, and continue until you've filled 2 baking sheets.
  6. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes, or until the tops are slightly golden brown and cooked through. Let cool, then remove from the baking sheet.
  7. Pour into a bowl, and top with milk. Enjoy!

Breakfast/Brunch
200 mini cinnamon rolls
30 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Alex Van Brande
