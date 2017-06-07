 Skip Nav
Power Your Next Disney Visit With This Glowing Lavender Lemonade

In celebration of Disney California Adventure's new Guardians of the Galaxy attraction, the park unveiled an epic menu for the Summer of Heroes celebration this Summer. One of the menu items that seems to be popping up all over Instagram — besides that adorable Baby Groot bread — is the glowing Infinity-Ade drink.

The refreshing, nonalcoholic beverage is really just lavender lemonade. At $8, the drink comes with a glow cube that you can later reuse. According to a Disney enthusiast who tried the Infinity-Ade, patrons are able to choose the "infinity stone," which is basically the color of the glow cube. Another Instagram user who tried the drink said, "You really taste the lavender and it's heavenly."

The Summer drink will be available at Schmoozies in Hollywood Land until Sept. 10. Look ahead to be mesmerized by this illuminated lemonade.

