 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Disneyland's New Baby Groot Bread Just Might Be Too Cute to Eat!
Get the Dish
A Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich For the Cookie Monster in Your Life
Recipes
Hands Down the Best Way to Roast Potatoes
Fast and Easy
40+ Good-Looking Lunches to Bring to Work

Groot Bread at Disneyland

Disneyland's New Baby Groot Bread Just Might Be Too Cute to Eat!

Baby Groot is one of many reasons — besides Chris Pratt — to see Guardians of the Galaxy 2, and Disneyland is winning fans over with an insanely adorable new menu item: Baby Groot bread. It's a large piece of sourdough bread shaped exactly like Baby Groot's head, with black olives for eyes, and a jalapeño cheddar "hair" topping. While it definitely seems weird to eat Baby Groot, we have to admit the bread ($9 each) looks pretty damn tasty. The character-inspired bread is reportedly baked fresh at Disney California Adventure's Boudin Bakery, a San Francisco-based bakery known for sourdough bread.

Related
12 Baby Groot Moments That Make You Want to Squish His Twiggy Little Face

Sold near the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout ride in California Adventure, the Baby Groot bread is understandably selling out quickly. While POPSUGAR wasn't able to try the bread during our Disneyland Summer of Heroes tour (it was display-only), it will be available for purchase again starting on June 6. Between this and the thrilling new Guardians of the Galaxy ride, you officially have two more important reasons to visit Disneyland ASAP!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Iizuka
Join the conversation
Guardians Of The Galaxy 2Guardians Of The GalaxyDisneylandFood NewsDisney
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Family Life
by Alessia Santoro
Disney Light-Up Cotton Candy
Walt Disney World
Nope, That's Not a Storm Cloud — It's Disney's New Light-Up Cotton Candy!
by Brinton Parker
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Young Girl Singing Ed Sheeran Song in Ireland Video
Ed Sheeran
by Quinn Keaney
Chrissy Teigen Spray Tan Snapchat
Chrissy Teigen
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds