Forget Disneyland's Guardians of the Galaxy Ride — We're All About the Food!

If you're eagerly waiting to try Disney California Adventure's newest Marvel studios attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout!, which coincides with Disneyland's Summer of Heroes celebration, then you'll absolutely have to get your hands on all the epic new food items in the Hollywood Land section of the park. My personal favorite? The sourdough Groot heads! Read on to see all the limited-edition foods you'll want to try if you're a serious Marvel fan, from Guardians of the Galaxy treats to Avengers desserts and more.