 Skip Nav
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Carbonara Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Meal
Ina Garten
18 Foolproof Ina Garten Recipes

Easy Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need For the Rest of Your Life

Americans are on a constant search for the perfect chocolate chip cookie — one that is dense and chewy on the inside while crisp on the outside. I'm included in that list of seekers. I've tried all sorts of recipes — including Serious Eats' so-called best chocolate chip cookies — but I'm going to get real with y'all: there's no need to brown your butter or use a special type of flour. I think I speak for the rest of America when I declare that we really just want a perfectly executed, traditional cookie without the fuss and frills.

This recipe deviates only a little from the original Toll House one. The main differences include the salt factor and the type of chocolate I'm using. If salty-sweet desserts aren't your thing, don't worry! Just use unsalted butter and forgo the flakes. However, if you're open to an experiment, you'll find that the salt enhances the caramel-chocolate flavors. Yum!

When it comes to perfect portioning of the cookies, why wing it when you can pick up a few tools to make your cookies look professional? I always scoop my cookies out with a spring-loaded cookie scoop (it looks like a mini ice cream scoop) and I bake them up on a Silpat Perfect Cookie baking sheet. The black targets on the Silpat makes it easier than ever to space out the cookie dough balls without fear that they will bake together into one glob.


The sight of cookies cooling on a pan feels like satisfaction, doesn't it? While it's nearly impossible to resist eating a cookie hot out of the oven, these beauties taste even better once cooled so the chocolate has time to solidify. Go ahead and make a batch — and make a lot of people happy!

Chocolate Chip Cookies With Flake Salt

Chocolate Chip Cookies With Flake Salt

Notes

If your cookies are spreading too thin as they bake, the dough is likely too warm. Refrigerate it for 15 minutes or so to firm it back up before dolloping out onto the baking sheet. Also, if you are baking the cookies in batches on one tray, be sure to let the tray return to room temperature before dolloping the dough onto it. Otherwise, that will also cause the dough to expand too quickly.

Easy Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
  2. 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  3. 1/2 teaspoon salt
  4. 1/2 cup (1 stick) salted butter, softened
  5. 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  6. 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
  7. 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  8. 1 large egg
  9. 1 cup high-quality chocolate, like Guittard
  10. Flake salt, for garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with a Silpat or parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, sift flour, baking soda, and salt.
  3. In a separate bowl of a stand mixer, beat butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla extract in large mixer bowl until creamy.
  4. Add egg, beating well. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in chocolate chips.
  5. Drop by rounded tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes, until cookies are golden brown.
  6. Sprinkle with flake salt. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely.

Information

Category
Desserts, Cookies
Cuisine
North American
Yield
Roughly 26 cookies
Cook Time
20 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Join the conversation
Kid-Friendly RecipesFast And EasyChocolate Chip CookiesCookiesRecipesDessertChocolateBack To School
Join The Conversation
Cooking Basics
Easiest Dinner Ever: Spaghetti Aglio, Olio, e Peperoncino
by Camilla Salem
Halloween Desserts
Recipes
26 Halloween Treats That Are Cute, Not Creepy
by Nicole Perry
Gordon Ramsay's Scrambled Eggs Recipe With Pictures
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
by Anna Monette Roberts
Broccoli Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Recipe
Fast and Easy
A Greener Take on Fettucine Alfredo
by Tastes Lovely
Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Pumpkin Cupcakes
Kid-Friendly Recipes
Gluten-Free, Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cupcakes With Cinnamon Glaze
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds