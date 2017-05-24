6 Easy Guy Fieri Recipes That Will Take You to Flavortown

Do you ever watch Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and suddenly get the urge to eat what Guy Fieri's eating? These recipes may not be for dishes from the show, but they are recipes from the Food Network host himself. In case you needed any further proof that Guy Fieri is just as good at cooking as he is at eating for a living, try out any of his recipes ahead, from bacon tomato pasta to game-day-approved nacho cheese.