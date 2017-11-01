 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
25 Healthy Recipes That Make Chicken Breast Taste Exciting

Chicken has been known to be an excellent source of lean protein when abiding by a healthy meal plan. The protein in chicken plays an important role in weight loss, along with maintaining a healthy weight. It helps keeps you satisfied longer, along with aiding the production of muscle tissue, an important factor when following a regular workout routine. But all of us can admit the idea of chicken again for dinner can be a bit boring. These 25 healthy recipes will pull you out of that poultry rut, leaving you inspired to cook exciting new meals for your next dinner.

Poached Chicken Breast With Ginger Shallot Sauce
Lemon-Herb Grilled Chicken
Autumn Harvest Chicken Breast Salad
Lemon-Pepper Chicken
Mediterranean Chicken
Orange Rosemary Chicken
One Skillet Balsamic Chicken Breast With Vegetables
Lemon-Basil Grilled Chicken Breasts
Cranberry Chicken Breast
Lemon Teriyaki Chicken Breast
Mexican Chicken Breast
Strawberry Caprese Chicken Salad
Lemon Thyme Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast and Beet and Cherry Salad
Chicken Fajita Bowls With Quinoa
Chicken Salad With Avocado Dressing
Greek Lemon Chicken and Cauliflower Rice
Grilled Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Grilled Hawaiian Chicken Salad
Spinach Artichoke Chicken
Cajun Lime Chicken Breast
Piña Colada Chicken Salad
Grilled Thai Mango Chicken
Paleo Chicken Marsala
Chicken and Veggie Foil Packets To-Go
Healthy RecipesHealthy LivingProteinDinnerChicken
