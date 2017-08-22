 Skip Nav
Baking
25 Cookies From Around the World
Recipes
22 Recipes Meant For Anyone Obsessed With Garlic
Kid-Friendly Recipes
Introducing Your New Favorite Way to Meal Plan With Chicken
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
18 Irresistible Spins on Grilled Chicken

If you've grown tired of pairing grilled chicken with barbecue sauce, then it's time to step up your grilling game and take on one of these grilled chicken recipes. Venezuelan marinade, citrus-herb vinaigrette, and a spicy raspberry sauce are just a few new things you can slather on smoky, crisp grilled chicken. Take a look at the other grilled chicken recipes we're pulling out of the POPSUGAR Food recipe vault.

Grilled Lemon-Herb Chicken
Coffee-Cream Soda Barbecue Chicken
Honey-Soy Chicken Skewers
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mexican Grilled Chicken
Chipotle-Honey-Lime Chicken Kebabs
Beer-Brined Grilled Chicken Breasts
Grilled Chicken Kebabs With Red Pepper Cilantro Pesto
Grilled Peach Balsamic Barbecue Chicken
Chicken Satay With Peanut Sauce
Beer-Can Chicken
Grilled Buttermilk Chicken
Grilled Nectarine Balsamic Chicken Skewers
Italian-Marinated Grilled Chicken
Easy Grilled Chicken Breasts
Honey-Soy Grilled Chicken Skewers
Balsamic Grilled Chicken Topped With Caprese Salad
Grilled Maple Dijon Chili Chicken Drumsticks
18 Irresistible Spins on Grilled Chicken
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Grilling MonthGrillingSummerRecipesChicken
Join The Conversation
Naomi Watts
by Marina Liao
Latin Barbecue Recipes
Grilling
16 Latin Barbecue Recipes to Grill Up While It's Nice Out
by Emilia Benton
Easy Grilled Chicken Breast Recipe
Original Recipes
The Best Method to Grill Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts
by Anna Monette Roberts
Alessandra Ambrosio's Sexiest Bikini Pictures
Alessandra Ambrosio
71 Bikini Photos That Show Alessandra Ambrosio's Amazing Body
by Alessandra Foresto
5-Minute Standing Ab Workout
Summer
Rock Your Abs: 5-Minute Workout
by Susi May
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds