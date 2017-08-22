Satisfy Chips and Guac Cravings With This Mason Jar Salad

 Skip Nav
Now, of course you could (and likely have at some point) nosh on a generous helping of chips and guac in lieu of a proper meal, but while delicious, it can easily lead to a food coma. For those days when you wish you were lounging poolside in Mexico, but are instead at the office — sigh — this guacamole salad comes in at a close second.

Packed in a handy, leak-proof mason jar in the prescribed method, it can even be prepped the night before while still retaining its fresh flavor and texture — a boon for busy workweeks. Come lunchtime, simply dump the mason jar's contents out into a large salad bowl, give it a gentle but thorough tossing, and dig in.

Notes

You will have some extra salad dressing left over: drizzle it over a simple green salad or roasted vegetables, or save it for your next guacamole salad. This makes enough salad to fill a quart-size mason jar.

Ingredients

  1. For the lime vinaigrette:
  2. 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
  3. 1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro
  4. A dash of hot sauce, optional
  5. Salt and pepper, to taste
  6. 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  1. For the salad:
  2. 3 tablespoons chopped red onion or shallot
  3. 1 teaspoon finely diced jalapeño
  4. 1 tomato, diced
  5. 3 cups mixed salad greens
  6. 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
  7. 1 avocado
  8. Juice from half a lime

Directions

  1. Make the vinaigrette: Whisk together the lime juice; cilantro; hot sauce, if desired; and a generous pinch of salt in a small mixing bowl. Slowly add the olive oil, whisking to combine into an emulsion.
  2. Make the salad: Pour the vinaigrette into the mason jar. Add the onion, followed by the jalapeño and diced tomato. Layer on the mixed greens and then the cilantro.
  3. Cut the avocado in half and discard the pit. Use a spoon to separate the flesh from the peel. Cube the avocado, and layer it on top of the salad greens. Sprinkle with the lime juice. Seal the jar, and refrigerate until ready to use.

Information

Category
Salads, Main Dishes
Yield
Serves 1
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
Latest Food
