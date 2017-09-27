 Skip Nav
Recipes
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding Is Basically Dessert Made Breakfast-Appropriate
Cooking Basics
5 Meals Tyler Florence Thinks Every Millennial Should Master
Ina Garten
18 Foolproof Ina Garten Recipes

How to Cook Zucchini Noodles

The Absolute Best Way to Cook Zucchini Noodles

Congrats! You've successfully made zoodles in a spiralizer. Now, onto the important question: how do you actually cook them? Unlike pasta, you fortunately don't need to wait around for a pot of water to boil. Instead, you treat the veggie "noodles" as vegetables you'd normally sauté on the stovetop.

The best way to cook a batch of zoodles is to heat one or two tablespoons of oil, such as olive oil or coconut oil, in a skillet over medium heat and sauté the noodles with a generous pinch of salt and a little pepper. After about five minutes, the zoodles will be slightly softened but not mushy, which is what you're after. They'll be similar to the al dente texture of traditional pasta.

And that's it! You can turn off the heat and turn your zucchini noodles into a full meal catered to your preference. You could add homemade bolognese sauce, basil pesto and parmesan cheese, lemon butter shrimp and red pepper flakes, or even more of your favorite satueed veggies to the mix. After trying out this healthy alternative to carb-heavy pasta a few times, you might convince yourself you like it almost as much as the real thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready to get cooking? Here are some more zucchini noodle recipes to get you started.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Erin Cullum
Join the conversation
Veggie NoodlesCooking BasicsZucchiniCooking TipsVegetables
Join The Conversation
Cooking Basics
Paula Deen's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
by Anna Monette Roberts
How Chefs Make Chili
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Chili
by Erin Cullum
Lemon Garlic Butter Sauce For Pasta
Cooking Basics
The Completely Addictive Method of Making Pasta Sauce
by Erin Cullum
Giada De Laurentiis Pasta Tips
Giada De Laurentiis
The 3 Ingredients Giada De Laurentiis Always Adds to Pasta
by Erin Cullum
Kylie Jenner Food Snapchats
Kylie Jenner
15 Kitchen Secrets to Screenshot From Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds