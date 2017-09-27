The Absolute Best Way to Cook Zucchini Noodles

Congrats! You've successfully made zoodles in a spiralizer. Now, onto the important question: how do you actually cook them? Unlike pasta, you fortunately don't need to wait around for a pot of water to boil. Instead, you treat the veggie "noodles" as vegetables you'd normally sauté on the stovetop.

The best way to cook a batch of zoodles is to heat one or two tablespoons of oil, such as olive oil or coconut oil, in a skillet over medium heat and sauté the noodles with a generous pinch of salt and a little pepper. After about five minutes, the zoodles will be slightly softened but not mushy, which is what you're after. They'll be similar to the al dente texture of traditional pasta.

And that's it! You can turn off the heat and turn your zucchini noodles into a full meal catered to your preference. You could add homemade bolognese sauce, basil pesto and parmesan cheese, lemon butter shrimp and red pepper flakes, or even more of your favorite satueed veggies to the mix. After trying out this healthy alternative to carb-heavy pasta a few times, you might convince yourself you like it almost as much as the real thing.

Ready to get cooking? Here are some more zucchini noodle recipes to get you started.