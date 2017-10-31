 Skip Nav
Meet the Frankenstein Frapp: a Secret Halloween Drink You Can Order All Year-Round

If you're so over the Zombie Frappuccino hype, we have an entirely different Halloween-approved Starbucks drink to remind you of: the Frankenstein Frappuccino, or Franken Frapp for short.

Though this spooky drink was first introduced during the Halloween season back in 2014, it has sadly not returned to the official Starbucks menu in the States since then. Thankfully, true Frapp-lovers of the world haven't let the tasty beverage die just yet, as it has earned a spot on the not-so-official-but-also-kind-of-official Starbucks secret menu.

The Franken Frapp is an unmistakable bright green, just like the monster from Mary Shelley's famous novel. But unlike the creepy creature, the Frappuccino is incredibly picture-worthy. (Sorry Frankenstein, but the whole nail-pierced head thing isn't exactly my cup of tea.)

As this drink is technically on the secret menu, you can't exactly ask your barista for a "grande Franken Frappuccino" and expect them to know what you mean. Instead, simply order a green tea Frappuccino blended with java chips, white mocha sauce, and peppermint syrup and topped with whipped cream and a mocha drizzle. The result is a frighteningly tasty concoction that apparently tastes just like mint chocolate chip ice cream. Yum! Plus, since all of its ingredients aren't strictly seasonal, you can totally order one anytime throughout the year when you're feeling especially spooky.

If that crave-worthy list of ingredients doesn't entice you to give the Franken Frapp a try next time you're at Starbucks, the pictures ahead will certainly do the trick.

