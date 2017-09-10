This Delicious Instant Pot Curry Recipe Is So Easy, You'll Want It Every Night





I love to cook, but as a working mom, whipping up fresh meals for weeknight dinners can be challenging. Enter my two secret weapons: the Instant Pot and Trader Joe's. If you aren't already in the know about the Instant Pot's versatility and crazy cooking speed, it's definitely worth checking out. You can throw in frozen meat and uncooked beans and tenderize an entire pot roast in no time. And because you can use it to sauté, pressure cook, slow cook, cook grains, and so much more, you only have one thing to wash afterward. Heaven!

I like to pair this ingenious invention with Trader Joe's pantry and freezer staples to create delicious meals that come together in about 30 minutes. I recently combined the two to make this coconut chicken curry and was surprised by how easy it was to make (no chopping necessary, and you can buy all of the ingredients at Trader Joe's)! If you're looking for a fast, healthy, and tasty dinner to pull together in a pinch, give this one a try.