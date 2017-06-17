We're Green With Envy Over Japan McDonald's Melon Ice Cream Float

In addition to its extensive and exciting food menu — ahem, chocolate-sauce-covered french fries — Japan McDonald's also offers a refreshing melon ice cream float that we sadly don't have stateside. The colorful green beverage consists of Fanta's melon-flavored soda topped with a dollop of vanilla soft serve, much like the Sakura McFloat.

Though this may seem like a novelty drink to us, the melon ice cream float seems to be a fast-food staple in Japan. According to our Instagram search, a similar drink is available at both Burger King and Subway. We'll honestly take any of the three over here! That being said, McDonald's iteration makes us particularly envious. Ahead, check out pictures of the neon drink.