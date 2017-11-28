McDonald's Japan Has Cheesy Potato Bites That Are Basically Balls of Joy

OK, we'll say it — why does Japan get the coolest junk food? From Instagrammable doughnuts and ice cream floats to wacky potato chip flavors and special fast-food menus, it seems like every new food release that makes our tummies grumble is centered in Japan! And the latest addition to the McDonald's Japan menu is no different, even though it's supposedly American-inspired: the new American Cheddar Potato Bites, which are chicken-nugget-size cheesy potato balls available as a side.

The bites are only available for a limited time, because nothing this pure and perfect can last forever. But don't cry because it's (almost) over — smile because it happened! And, of course, drool over these amazing photos.