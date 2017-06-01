 Skip Nav
We Thought We Loved Krispy Kreme — Then We Saw Its International Menu

If we thought we loved Krispy Kreme's mouthwatering doughnuts before, we didn't grasp what that word really meant until we discovered its international menu offerings. After stumbling across a single photo of a Champagne-flavored Krispy Kreme doughnut, we spiraled deep, deep into a world of glazed goodness that we never knew existed. With a bit of investigating, we were able to find a plethora of unique doughnut flavors (both seasonal and permanent) available in different countries' Krispy Kreme locations.

Listen, Krispy Kreme — we love ya. We appreciate ya. We'll eat our weight in your coffee-hazelnut spread and doughnut-inspired jelly beans. And you can bet we'll be first in line when you debut flavors like Ghirardelli chocolate. But is it too much to ask for us to get a few of these incredible international doughnuts on the menu here in the United States? We, too, like cookie butter and matcha green tea!

In the meantime, just take a look through these dozens of international flavors. If you weren't inspired to travel the globe before, this might just be the tipping point for you to embrace a worldwide doughnut tour!

A Tasty Tour of McDonald's International Menu Options

