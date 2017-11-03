Hands Down the Best Way to Roast Potatoes

Toss potato chunks with olive oil and salt and roast at a high temperature and you'll have a pretty good side; satisfying, but nothing to write home about. The problem: it's tough to coax the potatoes to a perfect crisp-tender texture through this method. For potatoes to be both fluffy and tender inside and crisp and deeply browned outside, they need to be cooked twice. I could go into the science of it, but essentially, it's the same idea as why french fries are cooked twice.

Here, instead of frying at a lower temperature (essentially poaching the spuds) and then frying at a high temperature to brown and crisp the outsides, the potato chunks are first parcooked in boiling, salted water, before tossing them in olive oil, salt, mustard, and black pepper and roasting on a preheated sheet pan. This one-two punch results in deeply brown potatoes that are perfectly cooked both inside and out.

Mustard Roasted Potatoes From Nicole Perry, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 2 pounds small Yukon Gold potatoes, scrubbed and quartered 1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Directions Preheat the oven to 425°F. Put a half-sheet pan in the oven (it'll heat up while the oven preheats). Add the potatoes to a pot with 1 tablespoon salt; cover with about 1 inch of water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low to maintain a simmer, and cook for 5 minutes, or until easily pierced with a paring knife, but the center is still hard. Whisk together 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, 2 tablespoons olive oil, mustard, and black pepper in a large mixing bowl. Thoroughly drain the potatoes and then toss with the mustard mixture. Take the preheated sheet pan out of the oven, drizzle with 1 teaspoon olive oil, and tilt the pan to spread it evenly. Add the potatoes, arranging them so that a flat side is in contact with the pan, and bake for 25 minutes, or until the bottoms are brown. Flip the potatoes and cook for another 15 to 20 minutes, or until deeply browned and tender. Information Category Side Dishes, Potato Yield 4 to 6 servings