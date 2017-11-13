Lazy Girl's Pumpkin Pie With Graham Cracker Crust

 Skip Nav
Homemade pie crust is good and all, but sometimes, the moment calls for honey-sweet, crumbly graham cracker crust. This recipe is based on the very famous canned pumpkin recipe from Libby's but with a few updates, namely salt. Home bakers, listen up! Salt will take your crust and your pie custard from decent to OMFG.

No one has to know how freaking easy this recipe is. You made pie, and it looks and tastes awesome. You are welcome, family and friends.

Notes

Do not, seriously do not use canned pumpkin pie for this recipe. It is extremely sweet, not to mention the spices taste stale. You are better off using pumpkin puree. Trust.

Ingredients

  1. For pie crust:
  2. 1 store-bought graham cracker crust
  3. 1 tablespoon salted butter
  4. 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  1. For pie filling:
  2. 2 eggs
  3. 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  4. 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  5. 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  6. 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree
  7. 1 batch whipped cream, to garnish

Directions

  1. Crumble graham cracker crust into a bowl. Using your fingers, rub in butter until a sandy texture forms. Mix in salt. Press into bottom and sides of an 9-inch pie dish. Transfer to the fridge to firm up. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. In a large bowl using a stand or hand mixer with the whisk attachment, beat eggs over medium speed until frothy. Mix in sweetened condensed milk, followed by pumpkin pie spice and salt. Reduce speed to low and mix in pumpkin puree until just combined and no lumps remain.
  3. Remove pie crust from fridge. Slowly pour pie batter into the prepared pie dish. Bake for 50-55 minutes, or until pie is mostly set but the center jiggles slightly. Let cool in pie dish on a wire rack.
  4. Once pie has completely cooled to room temperature, dollop and spread whipped cream over the top. Alternatively, refrigerate pie for at least six hours to serve chilled, and garnish with whipped cream just before serving.

    Information

    Category
    Desserts, Pies/Tarts
    Cuisine
    North American
    Yield
    6-9 servings
    Cook Time
    1 hour and 30 minutes
    Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
