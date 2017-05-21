WHOA — Disneyland Now Has Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Caramel Apples!

As if you needed another reason to visit Disneyland, this epic Reese's Peanut Butter Cup caramel apple basically has your name written all over it. Thanks to a recent photo uploaded on Instagram, we know now that this drool-worthy Disneyland menu item exists, and we can't contain our excitement. "The New Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Caramel Apple is AMAZING. Remember.. ✨Calories don't count at Disneyland!" the Instagram user wrote. And who could disagree? It looks like this Reese's caramel apple can be found at California Adventure, and this park-goer found it close to the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride. Just when we thought we were going to obsess over Star Wars lightsaber churros during our next visit to the happiest place on Earth, it's good to know that we have this mouthwatering option to consider as well. Never change, Disneyland!