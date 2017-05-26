 Skip Nav
Sheet-Pan Fajitas Recipe

20-Minute Sheet-Pan Fajitas Will Transform Your Weeknight Dinner Routine

Fact: dinner doesn't get any easier than one-pan meals. And if you're getting insanely bored of the same chicken breast dinner you've eaten 100 times, allow me to introduce you to sheet-pan chicken fajitas, which come together in less than 30 minutes to transform your weeknight routine.

Chop a few vegetables while the oven preheats, grab a pound of chicken from your fridge, use your favorite fajita seasoning mix, and voila! Dinner will be on the table in no time at all. This recipe is for a basic chicken fajita filling, but you can serve it any way you want. Serve with flour tortillas, over rice, or with your favorite toppings like cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lime juice, or cilantro.

Sheet-Pan Fajitas

Sheet-Pan Fajitas

Sheet-Pan Fajitas Recipe

Ingredients

  1. Nonstick cooking spray or olive oil
  2. Salt
  3. 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, sliced into 1/2-inch strips
  4. 1 store-bought fajita seasoning packet
  5. 1 red bell pepper, sliced into strips
  6. 1 yellow bell pepper, sliced into strips
  7. 1/2 large white onion, sliced into strips

Directions

  1. Spray a sheet pan with nonstick spray or drizzle about a tablespoon of olive oil, add the vegetables, and toss to coat. Season with salt.
  2. Sprinkle the fajita seasoning all over the chicken and toss to coat. Add chicken to the sheet pan on top of the vegetables.
  3. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165°F.
  4. Serve with tortillas, rice, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, cilantro, and/or limes.

Information

Category
Main Dishes
Yield
4 servings
Cook Time
20 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Erin Cullum
One-panOriginal RecipesFast And EasyHealthy RecipesDinnerRecipesChicken
