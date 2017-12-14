 Skip Nav
25 Healthy Sheet Pan Recipes That Will Make Your Life So Much Easier

Whether you are single or have a family to feed, it seems like every weeknight is a blur and trying to get dinner on the table isn't always the easiest feat. On top of that, eating healthy isn't always easy and oftentimes requires a decent amount of prep. And cleanup is a chore in itself when you're tired and full (this comes from someone who literally dreads loading and unloading the dishwasher) and just need a few minutes to relax with a glass of wine. All of this is exhausting to think about, let alone do, so why not just call for takeout and call it a night?

Never fear. We rounded up 25 healthy sheet pan meals that require nothing more than a few recipes, a sheet pan, and your oven set on the right temperature. All you have to do is pop it in the oven while you handle homework, vacuum the floor, sneak a few minutes with your honey, play with the dog, or even unload the dishwasher.

Salmon With Crispy Kale and Cabbage
Roasted Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, and Onions
Garlic Ranch Chicken and Veggies
Sheet Pan Butter Garlic Shrimp
Chicken Parmesan and Roasted Zucchini
Sheet Pan Poblano Chicken Fajitas
Teriyaki Salmon and Veggies
Chili Lime Salmon With Potatoes and Green Beans
Honey Lime Chicken and Asparagus
Asian Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner
Sheet Pan Shrimp With Broccolini and Tomatoes
Roasted Balsamic-Herb Chicken and Vegetables
Roast Chicken With Fennel and Olives
Ginger-Mango Chicken Breasts en Papillote
Salmon and Asparagus in Foil
Sheet Pan Sticky Pomegranate Chicken and Honey-Roasted Squash
Butter Basil Roasted Chicken
Lemony Shrimp and Quinoa en Papillote
Roasted Chicken and Vegetables With Miso-Honey Butter
Sesame Salmon With Shiitake Mushrooms
Ranch Pork Chops With Green Beans and Potatoes
Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil
Sheet Pan Breakfast Fajitas
Mustard Roasted Salmon
Crustless Quiche With Smoked Salmon and Goat Cheese
