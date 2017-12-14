25 Healthy Sheet Pan Recipes That Will Make Your Life So Much Easier

Whether you are single or have a family to feed, it seems like every weeknight is a blur and trying to get dinner on the table isn't always the easiest feat. On top of that, eating healthy isn't always easy and oftentimes requires a decent amount of prep. And cleanup is a chore in itself when you're tired and full (this comes from someone who literally dreads loading and unloading the dishwasher) and just need a few minutes to relax with a glass of wine. All of this is exhausting to think about, let alone do, so why not just call for takeout and call it a night?

Never fear. We rounded up 25 healthy sheet pan meals that require nothing more than a few recipes, a sheet pan, and your oven set on the right temperature. All you have to do is pop it in the oven while you handle homework, vacuum the floor, sneak a few minutes with your honey, play with the dog, or even unload the dishwasher.