Baking
25 Cookies From Around the World
Grilling
18 Irresistible Spins on Grilled Chicken
Recipes
22 Recipes Meant For Anyone Obsessed With Garlic
13 Creamy Smoothies So Good They're Basically Milkshakes in Disguise

When your sweet-tooth cravings hit, smoothies may not be the first option you think of. After all, this cool drink seems more appropriate for breakfast and sounds way too healthy. Milkshakes, on the other hand, are practically irresistible, which is why we searched for smoothie recipes that reflected the texture and taste of a frothy shake. The recipes here look like your favorite milkshakes, there are even vegan options, and they can easily be re-created right in your kitchen.

When You Want a Mint Chocolate Chip Shake
When You Want a Vanilla Shake
When You Want a Peaches and Cream Milkshake
When You Want a Creamsicle Shake
When You Want a Banana-Flavored Shake
When You Want a Holiday-Inspired Shake
When You Want a Caramel-Chocolate Shake
When You Want a Black Forest-Flavored Shake
When You Want a Chocolate Shake
When You Want a Peanut Butter Shake
When You Want a Coffee Shake
When You Want a Mango Shake
When You Want a Coconutty Shake
Fast And EasyHealthy RecipesSmoothiesMilkshakesSummerBeveragesBreakfast
