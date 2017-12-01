Disneyland's Latest Collectible Popcorn Bucket Is a Star Wars Masterpiece

If we've learned anything from Disneyland's incredibly popular collectible popcorn buckets, it's that people will wait in line for hours to get their hands on one! From the Oogie Boogie Halloween bucket to the Christmas cheer Pluto, these intricate — and limited-edition — snack holders are a hot commodity in the parks. And as soon as we saw the newest addition to the popcorn bucket family, a lifelike Star Wars AT-AT, we knew it would be the most popular yet!

The AT-AT bucket is available at popcorn carts in Tomorrowland for $25, and they're limited to one per purchase due to their immense popularity. While they don't look like the most efficient popcorn receptacles (they don't have much space inside for actual popcorn!), they're definitely a unique piece of merchandise for any Star Wars fan. So engage your hyperdrive and get to the parks before they sell out; we wonder how many people will bring their popcorn buckets to the movies for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi!