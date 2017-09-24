 Skip Nav
Food Video
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Cake-Filled Kit Kat Bar!
Dinner
10 Dinner Options That Are Totally Worth It to Meal Prep
Original Recipes
Grab a Forkful of Happiness by Making This Garlicky Spaghetti Immediately
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
People Are Waiting in Hour-Long Lines For Disney's Oogie Boogie Popcorn Bucket

In honor of Halloween, Disneyland and Walt Disney World have unveiled a whole new line of spooky souvenirs and treats, many of them inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. In particular, the Oogie Boogie popcorn bucket has left people running around the park in search of the consistently sold-out product.

The creepy-crawly bucket depicts the Nightmare Before Christmas villain and includes a hatch at the back that stores the popcorn. At $15, the bucket is pretty pricey; however, popcorn refills are just $1 for anyone who owns the bucket. That is, if you can find it! It's been reported by visitors that lines for the popcorn bucket last nearly an hour. Fortunately, many people are sharing restock updates on Instagram.

Remember Disney's viral Beauty and the Beast tumbler? Well, this is just like that, except way spookier. Ahead, see pictures of the limited-edition popcorn bucket.

Related
Starbucks Can't Keep This Dreamy Disneyland Mug in Stock

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The Nightmare Before ChristmasFood ShoppingDisneylandDisneyPopcornHalloween
Join The Conversation
Homes
8 Haunted Houses in New Orleans That Will Scare Your Pants Off
by Julia Millay Walsh
Disney Halloween Products
Consumerism
by Hilary White
Halloween Costume Ideas
Halloween
500 Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas
by Laura Marie Meyers
Tweets About Hocus Pocus
Nostalgia
25 People Whose Love For Hocus Pocus Burns Brighter Than the Black Flame Candle
by Brinton Parker
Disney Princesses as Harry Potter Students Halloween Costume
Disney
Combine Your Love of Harry Potter and Disney With This Creative Group Costume
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds