Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding Is Basically Dessert Made Breakfast-Appropriate
Are Spiralized Veggies Actually Worth the Hype?
20 Reasons Avocado Toast Is the Sexiest Snack on the Planet
0
Prepare For Disney's Holiday Popcorn Bucket to Cause Hour-Long Lines

Well, it looks like Disney's sold-out Oogie Boogie Halloween popcorn bucket really was a "nightmare before Christmas," because the newest specialty bucket to cause hour-long lines at the parks is all about the holidays. The Winter popcorn holder started causing hullabaloo on social media its very first day available in the parks, with fans jumping at the chance to buy several at once. Shaped like Pluto the dog, who is sporting both a sly expression and an ugly Christmas sweater, the bucket is available at Walt Disney World parks for just under $14 — and will hopefully be hitting popcorn stands in Disneyland soon.

Considering the absolute mayhem over the Oogie Boogie buckets, it's reasonable to expect even lengthier lines and sold-out signs as more Disney fans learn about this new seasonal popcorn carrier. Pluto is always adorable, but his festive sweater is extra sweet! Check out photos of the sought-after collectible accessory and understandably excited reactions from park-goers, then start planning your trip to pick up a Pluto bucket before they're gone.

It's a Christmas Miracle! Disney's Holiday Menu Includes a Spiked Hot Chocolate Flight
You'll Get Chills Watching Luke Skywalker in the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser
44 Disney Cruise Hacks You Need to Know Before Sailing
Bust Out Some Wine and Crackers, Because the Cheese Advent Calendar Has Arrived
So, This Is What Disney Heroines Would Look Like With Modern Hair Makeovers
How Long Does It Take to Reheat a Casserole?
