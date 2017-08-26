Obsessed With Starbucks? Then You Need to Check Out Its Summer Game

A post shared by John Greer (@johngreernj) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

If your Summer mornings just don't feel right without a Starbucks iced beverage in hand, then it's time to put all those hard-earned points to use. With over 1 million prizes up for grabs for rewards program members, Starbucks's Summer Game contest — running through September 10 — is definitely something you do not want to miss out on.

So how does it work? The game contains a virtual game board with four levels. Simply click "Shake It" to learn how many spaces you will move on the board and which space you will land on. Each play will take you to a new space that reveals a surprise (or an extra star!). Make a purchase with a Starbucks card or mobile app and you'll automatically get a play, leading you to win more stars.



Taste Testing the 10 Most Popular Secret Menu Starbucks Beverages Related

Rewards members get two stars per dollar spent and can reach gold status by earning 300 stars or spending around $150 (not counting bonus stars). Basically, the more skinny vanilla lattes you down, the higher your chance of winning the grand prize.



7 Things That Will Make Your Summer Sweeter in Just 5 Minutes Related

Up to 15 people can win the top prize of 50,000 stars (worth around $2,000), and 50 can win 25,000 stars (worth around $1,000). Not to worry; even if you don't win the top prizes, you can still use stars to earn free items from the Starbucks menu.

Here's how to play: