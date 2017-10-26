 Skip Nav
Does the Starbucks Zombie Frappuccino Taste as Good as It Looks? An Investigation

The Zombie Frappuccino is officially taking over Starbucks and, yes, taking over social media feeds everywhere. While the pictures are bright and bursting with colorful brains, the reviews about the caffeine-free drink are, well, very mixed. The Instagram-approved drink from Starbucks has the same appeal as the infamous Unicorn Frappuccino — it's not for the taste, it's for the 'gram.

The sugary drink is made from Frappuccino creme infused with green apple and caramel flavors. It's topped with pink whipped cream and drizzled with bloody mocha syrup. But how exactly does the spooky seasonal drink taste? According to our POPSUGAR editor review, "it's tart and sweet in the best possible way," but other Twitter users have some different ideas.

With reviews ranging from "it's a total win" to "I'm really disappointed," we've gathered them all so you can try the drink at your own risk, including some pro tips about modifications to enhance your order. Read on to see some of the polarized reactions of the Zombie Frappuccino, and get ready to see this bad boy take over social media until its final burial on Oct. 31.

