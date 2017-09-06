Disneyland Inspired This Strawberry-Jalapeño Buffalo Sauce Recipe!

While at Disneyland, I accidentally discovered that strawberry sauce and buffalo sauce actually work together in perfect, sweet-and-spicy harmony when I combined fried chicken with funnel cake. I knew I wanted more, so I set out to make my own funky sauce. I was planning on just using it on wings, but after one taste, I want to put this stuff on everything.

For the buffalo sauce, I like to add a little mustard for a unique flavor. The other trick is to make sure you're cooking the strawberries long and low. The juices will have time to intensify in flavor and the berries will soften to a nice texture for the sauce. I'm always scared of chopping jalapeños (one accidental eye wipe is more than enough to cure you of that). I like to wrap my hand in a plastic bag turned inside out, so afterwards, not only can I scoop the diced peppers up with a protected hand, but I can also neatly secure any leftovers in the zippered bag for later.