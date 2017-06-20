 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Find Out What's Happened to Your Favorite Food Network Stars of Yesteryear
Food Video
Enjoy This Refreshing Watermelon Chocolate Bark All Summer Long
Recipes
33 Amazing Avocado Recipes
Dominique Ansel
Cookie Cups Inspired by Dominique Ansel's Cookie Shots
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Find Out What's Happened to Your Favorite Food Network Stars of Yesteryear

Believe it or not, The Next Food Network Star has run for 12 seasons and counting! Ever wonder what happened to some of the previous winners you may have forgotten about? We're taking a look back at every winner of the popular Food Network show, starting in 2005, including famous hosts you might not have realized competed on the show, like Guy Fieri.

Related
What You Really Want to Know About The Pioneer Woman
Find Out What's Happened to Your Favorite HGTV Hosts of Yesteryear
The 1 Thing You Should Never Put on a Sandwich, According to the Sandwich King Himself

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Jeff MauroGuy FieriCelebrity ChefsFood TVFood NetworkFun Facts
Join The Conversation
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Avocado Toast Frap
Food Video
The Avocado Toast Frap Is the Drink Starbucks Should Be Making
by Brandi Milloy
What Guy Fieri Eats For Breakfast
Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri's Go-To Breakfast Is Hearty as Hell
by Anna Monette Roberts
Gordon Ramsay The F Word Trailers
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay Undergoes an Unrecognizable Transformation on His New Show
by Anna Monette Roberts
Classic Stir-Fry Recipes
Dinner
18 Classic Stir-Fries Everyone Should Learn How to Make
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds