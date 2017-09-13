 Skip Nav
Stop What You're Doing and Make These No-Bake Oreo Shot Glasses
We Hacked Starbucks's Unicorn Frappuccino
Hack Homemade Pint Slices to Feature Your Favorite Ben & Jerry's Flavor
8 Food Shows to Add to Your Must-Watch List This Fall

As the start of Fall brings in a slew of new shows to watch, we're particularly partial to one specific genre: food. Beginning in September, there's a fantastic lineup of new seasons premiering from some of your favorite food shows, both on network television and on Netflix. Ahead, discover what's new and what you'll be adding to your must-watch list this coming Fall.

Parts Unknown Season 10
A Chef's Life Season 5
Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Season 2
Top Chef Season 15
The Mind of a Chef Season 6
Hell's Kitchen Season 17
Guy's Big Project
Iron Chef Showdown
