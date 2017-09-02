You Won't Be Able to Unsee Martha and Snoop Re-Creating That Ghost Scene

Martha and Snoop are back, y'all. After the success of the first season of VH1's Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, the show has been renewed for a second season, and the trailer has finally arrived. Spoiler alert: it gets pretty steamy. Martha and Snoop hilariously re-create that famous scene from Ghost, only with a chocolate cake instead of a pottery wheel. You have to see the pair — who are close friends IRL — icing a cake together while Snoop licks icing off of Martha's fingers. See the video for yourself above, and get excited for the premiere of the new season on Oct. 16.

Image Source: Paramount Pictures