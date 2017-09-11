 Skip Nav
Cool Floral Companies That Make Delivering a Breeze

Let's talk (flower) shop. While there's nothing better than receiving fresh flowers, there's nothing worse than a half-fresh bouquet not even worthy of Instagram . . . rough, we know. Luckily, there are a few movers and shakers in the floral industry looking to forever change the way we send and receive blooms. Making customer service a priority, florists like New York's Petal by Pedal or San Francisco's BloomThat are working hard to provide beautiful buds with little hassle. Trust us, you'll want to bookmark this!

The Bouqs Co.
BloomNation
BloomThat
Valentine's DayFlowers
