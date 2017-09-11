Cool Floral Companies That Make Delivering a Breeze

Let's talk (flower) shop. While there's nothing better than receiving fresh flowers, there's nothing worse than a half-fresh bouquet not even worthy of Instagram . . . rough, we know. Luckily, there are a few movers and shakers in the floral industry looking to forever change the way we send and receive blooms. Making customer service a priority, florists like New York's Petal by Pedal or San Francisco's BloomThat are working hard to provide beautiful buds with little hassle. Trust us, you'll want to bookmark this!