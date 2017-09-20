 Skip Nav
20 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 20s

It can be hard to figure out what to give people in their 20s. They are still trying to figure stuff out, and it can be hard to pin down the first present for them. With so many major changes happening in their lives, what kind of gift would be suitable for millennial women? Keep reading to find out.

UncommonGoods Cheese Boards & Slicers
State Slate Cheese Boards
$19.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Cheese Boards & Slicers
Nadri
Women's Initial Pendant Necklace
$45
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nadri Necklaces
Macy's Tech Accessories
ban. do Glitter Bomb Clear iPhone 6/6s Case
$28
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Tech Accessories
journal
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
World Market
Organic Herb Mason Jar Garden Kits Set of 2
$40
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Decor
Sweetheart Ring
$45
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Skinfood Avocado and Sugar Lip Scrub
$8
from sokoglam.com
Buy Now
pendant
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Cat Cookie Jar
$20
from target.com
Buy Now
Smashbox
Photo Matte Mini Eye Palette - No Color
$25 $21.25
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Smashbox Eye Makeup
Primula
4-Cup Classic Coffee Press
$12.00
from Target
Buy Now See more Primula Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Graphic Mug
$10
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
L'Occitane Bath & Body
Shea Butter Intensive Hand Balm
$36
from L'Occitane
Buy Now See more L'Occitane Bath & Body
Neon Spool Earbud Headphones
$24
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
tokidoki My Inspired Life 365 Day Planner
$12.95
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
UncommonGoods Kitchen Tools
Microwave Popcorn Popper
$14.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kitchen Tools
CB2
Potted Succulent With Copper Pot
$10
from CB2
Buy Now See more CB2 Home & Living
Urban Outfitters Artwork
AngelStar Forever Be Bold, Brave & Brilliant Art Print
$19
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
