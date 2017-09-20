Gifts For Women in Their 20s
20 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 20s
It can be hard to figure out what to give people in their 20s. They are still trying to figure stuff out, and it can be hard to pin down the first present for them. With so many major changes happening in their lives, what kind of gift would be suitable for millennial women? Keep reading to find out.
State Slate Cheese Boards
$19.99
from UncommonGoods
ban. do Glitter Bomb Clear iPhone 6/6s Case
$28
from Macy's
Organic Herb Mason Jar Garden Kits Set of 2
$40
Photo Matte Mini Eye Palette - No Color
$25 $21.25
from Nordstrom
4-Cup Classic Coffee Press
$12.00
from Target
Shea Butter Intensive Hand Balm
$36
from L'Occitane
tokidoki My Inspired Life 365 Day Planner
$12.95
from Urban Outfitters
Microwave Popcorn Popper
$14.99
from UncommonGoods
AngelStar Forever Be Bold, Brave & Brilliant Art Print
$19
from Urban Outfitters
