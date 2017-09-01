17 Photos From the New HomeGoods Sister Store That'll Make You Grab Your Purse

Since it was announced that a new HomeGoods concept store was in the works, we've been chomping at the bit to see inside. And now Homesense, the sister store to the discount decor retailer, has finally arrived! Before opening to the public on Aug. 17, the brand-new Homesense store in Framingham, MA, hosted a group of influencers for an exclusive preview night. Luckily for us, the designers, bloggers, and decor buffs in attendance also posted some stunning snaps to social media!

We already knew that Homesense stocks bigger furniture items and name-brand designers, but we truly had no idea what to expect. Suffice it to say, the photos from inside the new store will have you clutching at your wallet! Check out the drool-worthy decor store, then find yourself a road-trip buddy (and a decently sized trailer to bring home your loot).